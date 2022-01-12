Laura Jean Hastings, of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 6, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Laura Jean Hastings, of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 6, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!