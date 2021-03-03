James Alfred Manning, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at St. Vincent’s East Hospital in Birmingham.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Talley officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Manning is survived by his daughter, Melissa Smith (Doug) of South Carolina; son, James Earl Manning of Stevenson; five sisters, Elizabeth Precise (W.H.) of Scottsboro, Jean Keith of Rossville, Georgia, Irene Baker of Scottsboro, Kathy Hambrick (Bob) of Hollywood and Carolyn Manning of Scottsboro; two brothers, Doyle Manning (Craig) of Kennesaw, Georgia and Jerry Manning of Harvest; grandchildren, Kira Levister (Chuck), Dustin Hurst (Jessie) and Dylan Smith of South Carolina; great grandchildren, Hailey Levister, Kimberlee Hurst, Gracelyn Hurst and Jake Hurst of South Carolina and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Allie Manning; parents, Aubrey and Winnie Manning; grandparents, Denny and Winnie Manning and Jerd and Elizabeth Owens; nephew, Ralph “Dink” Hambrick; nephew-in-law, Curtis Viar; brothers-in-law, Roger Keith and Wendell Baker and niece, Linda Dianne Precise Smith.
