Truell Noles, 72 of Section, Alabama passed away on July 18, 2023. Visitation was on Thursday July 20, 2023 at Section Funeral Home. Funeral was to follow at 2 p.m. Section Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Anga Noles; son, Greg Noles; daughter, Jennifer Noles; brothers, John Noles, Philip (Sharon) Noles, Cates (Beverly) Noles; sister, Rhonda (Charles) Blevins; grandchildren, Hope (Cody) Feltman, Josh Noles, Kassi Brown; great-grandchildren,Lincoln, Harrison, and Clayton Feltman; host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, T.E. and Mary Noles; and brother, Dolan Noles.