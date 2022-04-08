Edward Paul Thompson, 81 of Dutton, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Grady Cornelison officiating.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Paulette (Howard) Smart, Martha (Billy) Goff and Misty Dempsey (Drew Benson); son, Paul (Susan) Thompson; grandchildren, Chris (Angie) Smart, Chad Smart (Sam Long), Cody Goff, Sydney (Josh) Baker, Colter (Cheltsey) Thompson, Madelyn Thompson, Case Thompson, Willa Thompson, Ella Manley, Ava Manley, Brooke Bailey, Taylor Bailey, Corey Dempsey, Brooke Dempsey, Annslie Benson and Addisyn Benson; great grandchildren, Bailey Smart, Haley Smart, Emilie Smart, Easton Smart, Sadie Thompson, Liam Baker, Brayden Long and Lexi Long; sisters, Stella (J.D.) Atkins and Pat McCoy and brothers, Jimmy (Frances) Thompson and David (Nora) Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Thompson; parents, Noah and Inez Thompson and several brothers and sisters.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.