Ozell Swafford Brewer, 86 of Estillfork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 12 noon, at Clay Cemetery with Eddy Childress officiating.
Ozell is survived by her daughter, Teresa Brewer; son, Shannon Brewer; grandchildren, Johnnie Arnold, Dylan Brewer and Emery Brewer; great grandchildren, Tyler Arnold, Savanna Arnold and Braylen Arnold; sisters, Brenda Wade and Shirley Morris and brother, J.W. Swafford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Horton Brewer; parents, Porter and Bethel Swafford, brother, J.P. Swafford and sister, Dianna Stephens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
