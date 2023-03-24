Kathy Richlon Turner, 73 of Dutton, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at her residence.
A memorial service was held Friday, March 24, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
