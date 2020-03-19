Faye Gamble Bryant, 84 of Stevenson, passed away on March 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson. Burial followed at Stevenson City Cemetery with Jimmy Garner and Josh Posey officiating.
Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:24 pm
