Herbert Hoover Hancock, 91 of Dutton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Section Funeral Home with Shannon Brewster and James Jeffery officiating. Burial followed at Pine Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hancock is survived by his son, Jeff (Valerie) Hancock of Scottsboro; sisters, Clara Goff of Dutton, Wilda Segneri of Hammond, Indiana and Bonnie Mellert of Scottsboro; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Hancock of Dutton and Evelyn Faulk of Columbia, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Buddy Murner of Talladega and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Hancock; parents, Wheeler and Launa Hancock; brothers, Herschel Hancock, Jack Hancock and L.C. Hancock and sister, Jean Murner.
Mr. Hancock was a Korean War veteran with 22 ½ years served in the United States Air Force. He was also a state retiree with 23 years of service.
Mr. Hancock was an active member of Dutton Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or the Veterans Memorial Park.