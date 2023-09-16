Mrs.Carolyn Denise Dasinger age 51 of Rainbow City, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville.
Mrs. Dasinger is survived by her husband, Norman Dasinger; sons, William S. Dasinger and Noah F. Dasinger; Mother, Ann Samples; Aunt Doris Guess; Stepbrother, Jack Samples; In-Laws, Adam and Jennifer Dasinger and Christie Knowles; Nieces and Nephews, Wade Dasinger, Whitley Dasinger, Caroline Knowles, Jay Knowles, Isabel Hubbard, Caleb Samples, and Kaylee Samples.
Preceded in death by: Grandparents, Billy and Nell Guess; Aunt, Reece Guess, and Uncle Roy Guess
Visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson. Funeral Services will be held on
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from the First Baptist Church-Stevenson beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Little officiating. Visitation at the church from 1-2 p.m.. There will be no formal committal service at the cemetery following the funeral service.
Family encourages friends to send flowers.