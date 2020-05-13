Rubye Irene Matthews Hahn, 87 of Bridgeport, passed away on May 9, 2020 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
Rubye was the daughter of the late John and Stella Gamble Matthews, born on March 14, 1933 in the Rash community of Stevenson. She was a Bridgeport High School graduate, Class of 1951.
Rubye worked at BellSouth from 1951 to 1988. She was Jackson County 911 chairman, member of CUBB, 2001 Jackson County Citizen of the Year and Bullshoots-Golf.
She is survived by her sister, Nanna Whitcher of Bridgeport; brother, Don Matthews of Chattanooga, Tennessee and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Luke Matthews, Bain Matthews, Geneva Lemmons, Louise Bennett and Edna Whitfield; nephew, Tony Matthews and niece, Doccie Matthews Hughes.
