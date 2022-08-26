Julie (Buko) Gentry-Michaels passed from this earthly world to join our Father in Heaven Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Born in Pennsylvania, Julie moved to Scottsboro with her family at the age of 12 where she remained to raise her family and surround herself with the wonderful people she met and loved. To know Julie was to love her as she always had a smile on her face that was contagious.
Julie was an elementary teacher for 28 years during which time she taught at Dutton Elementary School and Caldwell Elementary School.
Julie’s love of children did not end upon her retirement. She continued to be an active and loving presence for the children of the Scottsboro community as the director for the Mothers Day Out program at Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Her passion for children and education also led her to serve as a member of the board for Scottsboro City Schools and to teach children art classes over the last 20 years.
Julie loved nothing more than to spend her days working in her yard, surrounded by flowers, and settle in at night with her many pets she held so dear.
Julie loved the city of Scottsboro and always strove to give back to the community as a member of the Scottsboro Women’s League and later through her work with the Downtown Scottsboro Committee where she planted flowers around the square, painted a beautiful mural and decorated for the holidays.
Julie had a strong relationship with the Lord and, prior to her death, enjoyed attending Sunday services as the Goose Pond Scottsboro Presbyterian Church. Julie was always laughing, smiling and happy.
She was always working to make the world around her a little better. She was always offering a helpful hand to those in need. She was always loving to anyone she met.
Julie lived life to its absolute fullest. She loved to travel, attend concerts, explore new restaurants, but most of all, she loved relaxing at the beach as much as possible and reading a good book.
Julie was preceded in passing from this world by her husband, Robert Russell Gentry; her parents, Nancy and Steve Buko and her grandparents, Geraldine and Wilbur Bibbee and Mary and Louis Buko.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Scott Michaels; her three daughters, Nancy Gentry Gattis (John Gattis), Mary Kate Gentry and Gini Beth Michaels; her son, Harrison Michaels; her two brothers, Steve Buko (Diana), Stephen, Morgan and Spencer and Randy Buko (Mara, Mya and Riley) and her nephew, Gentry Benson.
Above all, she will be missed more than words can say. She has left behind many friends, fellow teachers and former students. Julie always looked to God for guidance.
The world will be a little less beautiful without her in it. Heaven has certainly gained a wonderful angel. She was always unwavering in her belief that she would be with God when she was one day called home.
“It’s never too late to live happily ever after.”
A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.