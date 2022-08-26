Julie (Buko) Gentry-Michaels passed from this earthly world to join our Father in Heaven Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Born in Pennsylvania, Julie moved to Scottsboro with her family at the age of 12 where she remained to raise her family and surround herself with the wonderful people she met and loved. To know Julie was to love her as she always had a smile on her face that was contagious.