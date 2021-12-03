Eula Mae (Tince) Tankersley passed away on Nov. 13, 2021 at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, Illinois.
Eula was born on Jan. 10, 1939 to Steve and Myrtle Edwards in Paint Rock, Alabama. She married John T. Tankersley in 1955 and they moved to Illinois.
Through the years she worked in various positions before retiring to Alabama in 1996. She moved back to Illinois in 2019 where the highlight of being back was meeting her great grandson.
Eula enjoyed country dancing, cooking and visiting casinos during her retirement.
Eula is survived by her son, Terry (Rebecca) Tankersley; granddaughter, Tabitha (Andres) Tellez; grandson, Nathanael (Meghan Macy) Tankersley; great grandson, Greyson Tellez and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Tankersley and parents, Steve and Myrtle Edwards.
A memorial service will be held for Eula in Alabama at a future date.