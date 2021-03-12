Vernon Clayton Arnold, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2021 in Decatur.
He is survived by Geraldine Fromhold; son, James Douglas Fromhold; daughter, Theresea (Dick) Goode; brothers, Charles (Janice) Arnold, Joe (Helen) Arnold, Sells Arnold and Sarah Akins and Bishop (Loretta) Arnold; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Margaret Arnold.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Center Point Cemetery in Scottsboro with Phillip Gilliland officiating.
