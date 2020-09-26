Glenda Caudle Moore, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Ms. Moore was born on March 16, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Keller and Rose Mae Caudle; her husband, Harlon Ray Moore; her son, Darryl Glenn Moore; brother, Kenneth Caudle and sister, Delana Caudle.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Trawick, Danny Ray Moore and Carla Williams (Keith Medders); siblings, Wanetta Dickinson, Edrena White, Trina Gentry, David Caudle (Edna Caudle), Noel Caudle, Alan Caudle (Deborah Caudle), Joel Robin Caudle (Mary Jane Caudle) and Ivan Caudle (Karen Caudle) and a host of nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren of the heart and her church family and precious neighbors.
Ms. Moore was special to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed travel, plants, gardening and rocks; mostly showing off her rocks was by far her favorite hobby. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and raising her family.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted of Scottsboro Funeral Home.