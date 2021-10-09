Brenda Kay Sanders, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Brenda had a passion for flowers and gardening. She loved birds, and the red bird was her favorite. Nothing meant more to her than her family.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Joseph Grider officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Brenda is survived by her son, Keith (Debbie) Sanders; daughters, Michelle (Charles) Littles and Amy (Charles) Perry; granddaughters, Amber (Alex) Shelton and Emily Littles; sisters, Jean Talley, Margaret Taunton and Helen Manning; brothers, Jerry Dolberry, Pete Dolberry and Charles Dolberry and her lifelong friend, Linda Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie L. Sanders; parents, Ollie F. and Stella Dolberry; granddaughter, Kaitlin Perry; sister, Joe Pace and brothers, Junior and Jimmy Dolberry.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.