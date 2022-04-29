Ronald Larry “Ronnie” Killingsworth, 75 of Langston, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 29, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Langston Cemetery.
Mr. Killingsworth is survived by his wife, Patricia Dawson Killingsworth; sisters, Mary Bennett (Steve) and Karen Woodward (Darrel); brother, Mike Killingsworth; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; daughter, Cindy Cornelison (Keith); son, Steve McClure (Ginger); seven grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Tiffany Whitehead (James), Heather Boyanton (Mark), Chase McClure, Hunter McClure (Mara) and Janie Cornelison; eight great grandchildren, Randy Boyanton, Alex Davis, Cardin Whitehead, Breanna Boyanton, T.J. Davis, Harper McClure, Kaylyn Whitehead and Abigail McClure; brother-in-law, Mike Dawson (Taren); sister-in-law, Linda Holman and special niece, Alexis Dawson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Killingsworth; sisters, Judy Bowen and Diana Lynn Killingsworth and parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Evans Killingsworth.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.