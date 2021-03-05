Mike Dunn, 57 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove.
Mike worked with the Jackson County Public Works for many years, and he was also the owner of M&G Tree Service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Trenton Cemetery in Paint Rock Valley.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife, Wyness Smith Dunn; stepdaughter, Marie Elhajj (Joe); step-grandchildren, Michael Elhajj, Matthew Elhajj and Christina Conroy (Stephen); brother, Randy Dunn (Rhonda); niece, Sarah Gabaree (Jim) and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Nona Dunn and sister, Cheryl Dunn.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.