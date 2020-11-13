Hubert “Mickey” Lee, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Mr. Lee was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Northeast Alabama Community College and retired from Norandal. Mickey was a loving person and will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brett Hogland officiating.

Mr. Lee is survived by his sisters, Mary Nell Eakin of Scottsboro and Virginia Wilson of Huntsville; brothers, Jimmy Russell Lee and William Lee, both of Scottsboro; daughters, Karen Lee and Mellissa Lee and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Maude Lee; brothers, Delbert Lee, James Orbit Lee, Paul Franklin Lee, Billy Joe Lee, Hugh Curtis Lee and John Clinton Lee and sisters, Christine Lee and Hazel Gardner.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 14, 2020
2:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
