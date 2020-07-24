Vera Wininger, 91 of Skyline, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Mrs. Wininger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a member of Central Baptist Church at Skyline.
She is survived by her son, Eugene (Lounita) Wininger; daughters, Peggy Currie and Carol Grider; grandchildren, Chad (Karen) Grider, Sonya (Scott) Blizzard, Tara (Craig) McGill, Leah (David) Manning, Kyle (Paige) Wininger, Jon (Jennifer) Currie and Holly (Chad) Murdock; great grandchildren, Tanner McGill, Taytum McGill, Hunter Grider, Brittany Goins, Tyler Goins, Emma Blizzard, Leianna Currie, Janzen Currie, Lily Currie, Jude Manning, Maddux Wininger, Lucas Wininger, Warrick Murdock, Reese Murdock, Griffin Murdock, Kain Murdock, Rooks Terrell, Alivia Terrell and Ridge Terrell and sister, Mary Click.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Wininger; parents, Claude and Evie Mitchell; sons-in-law, Quinton Currie and Bobby Grider; great granddaughters, Abigail Wright and Marissa Wright; brother, James Mitchell and sister, Annie Adkins.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial followed in Shelton Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.