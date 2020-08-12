Mary L. Prince Cain, 65 of Huntsville (formerly of this area) passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Prince Cemetery with Rev. Mickey Skipper officiating.
Mrs. Cain is survived by her husband, Anthony Cain; daughters, Megan Saint (Lane) and Elaine Potter (Allen); sons, Michael Prince (Carrie), Danny Prince and Patrick Cain (Jamie); grandchildren, Troy Saint, Trever Saint, Breelyn Potter, Brayden Potter, Channing Cain, Preslee Ranson and NaDonevon Tidwell; sisters, Peggy Rozwalka and Jean Burke; brother, Raymond Weinel (Tami) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Prince; parents, Charles and Lucy Weinel; brother, Charles Weinel and sister, Bonnie Cockrell.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.