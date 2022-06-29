Kimberly Kay Shelton, 58, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 9:36 am
