Demple Nadine Swafford, 79 of Paint Rock, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Floyd Wilson and Mark Askew officiating. Burial will follow at Gurley City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Demple is survived by her husband, Randy Swafford; son, Jimmy Swafford; sister, Marie Wilbourn; grandchildren, Shiree Swafford and Bobbie Swafford; eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Swafford; daughter, Robin Swafford Dean; grandson, Jerry Dean Jr.; parents, Zina and Lula Maggart; sisters, Odell Thrower, Nancy Ostruske and Betty Campbell and brothers, Alford Maggart, Willis Maggart, Earskin Maggart, L.C. Maggart, Carl Maggart and Ollie Maggart.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.