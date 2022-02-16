Harold G. Putman, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Prince Cemetery, at Baileytown, with Rev. Larry Lockard officiating.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Latisha Barnes and son-in-law, Rick Barnes; grandchildren, Kaitlin Barnes, Matthew Barnes, Jason Bailey and Kimberly Bailey Wilburn; great grandchildren, Jaidan Bailey, Maeve Webb and Hensley Wilburn; brother, Larry Putman; sister, Loretta Neeley; niece, Laura Neeley Reid and nephews, James Putman and Jason Putman.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryan Virginia Putman.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.