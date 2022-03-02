Susan Carlisle, 50 of Scottsboro, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022.
Susan was born on March 27, 1971 to Gardner Carlisle and Barbara Carlisle Wright. Susan graduated from Lee University in 1993.
Susan worked in sales as a top salesperson for Hay Wood House and also a top sales representative for a number one resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Susan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Margaret Anderson; father, Gardner Carlisle and sisters, Dawn Carlisle and Tamara Carlisle-Easton.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Carlisle Wright; siblings, Lisa Carlisle, Josh Carlisle (Samantha) and Candace Jones and many nieces and nephews.
Susan had many friends and family who will dearly miss her. Susan will be cremated, and there will be a memorial service held at a later date. All arrangements will be posted on Facebook.