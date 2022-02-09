Richard Glen Adams, 84 of Paint Rock, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Glen was born on April 17, 1937 in Mathis, Texas to Vernon and Olga Natho Adams.
Glen had a long and varied career highlighted by the following: cowboy and farmer, served in the US Army during the Korean War era, shrimp boat owner and operator, plying his trade from Palacious, Texas on the Texas coast to Bayou Batre on the Alabama coast, tug boat captain on the Galveston and Houston Intercostal water ways and Gulf of Mexico, welding supervisor and pipe fitter on the South Texas Nuclear project and managed a large South Texas Ranch. In addition, he was an avid outdoorsman and hunter.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Phillip Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow at Clay Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service.
Glen is survived by his brothers, Harvey W. Adams of Huntsville and Robert Vernon Adams of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.