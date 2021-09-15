Rev. Timothy Bailey, 59 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Rev. Bailey was a 1980 graduate of Oxford High School, 1996 graduate of Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and 1999 graduate of Emory University with a Masters of Divinity.
Rev. Bailey served as youth pastor at Moody UMC, Piedmont UMC and Lanett UMC. He later served as pastor at Ebenezer UMC in Centre, Union Hill UMC in Gadsden, Macedonia UMC in Northport, Moody UMC in Moody, Vernon UMC in Vernon and finally at Randall’s Chapel in Scottsboro.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Screws and Dr. Michael Burgess officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Rev. Bailey is survived by his wife, Sarah Bailey; daughter, Molly Bailey; sons, Justin Bailey and Chase Bailey; mother, Lillie Bailey; sister, Angela Matthews; mother-in-law, Sue Yarbrough and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marlon Bailey and father-in-law, Silas Yarbrough.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.