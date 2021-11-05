Jessie Edna Brown Johnson, 94 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her children, Janice Womack, Ann (Larry) Tate, Steve (Melanie) Johnson and Sherry (Terry) Garner; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Paul Johnson; parents, Maurice Eugene Brown and Mary Marjorie Brown and great grandson, Jacob Daniel Tate.
A private funeral service and private graveside service will be held for the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.