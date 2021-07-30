Anthony “Andy” Glenn Wasylow, of Wartburg, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Andy was a master plumber and owned his own business for years.
He is survived by his son, Blake Wasylow; daughter, Megan (Billy) Zuhlke; grandchildren, Katie and Kylie Harrison and Billy Zuhlke Jr, all of Milton, Florida; father, William Wasylow; brothers, Kerry (Carol) and Chris (Beth) Wasylow, all of Scottsboro; niece, Sarah (Jacob) Wooten of Sylvania; nephew, Will Bryant of Scottsboro and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Andy was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Harrison and mother, Doris Wasylow.
There will be a private family service.