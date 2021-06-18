Patricia Ann Matthews, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Matthews; children, Kelli Matthews and family, Brandy Gray (Jeff), William Eric “Bo” Matthews (Summer) and Jesse Elizabeth Matthews (David); grandchildren, Cory Dunn, Daniel Girrard, Tyler Wininger, Evelyn Gray, Aiden Matthews, Anna Matthews and Jack Aultman; brothers and sisters, Johnny (Phyliss) York and family, Vera (Shawn) Lemely and family, Susan (Martin) Blair and family, Billy (Annette) York and David (Kim) York; sister-in-law, Ginger (Tom) Beaver; brother-in-law, Billy (Shirley) Matthews and too many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends to mention, but each one meant the world to her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert York; mother, Evelyn York; son-in-law, Eddie Gray; brother, Preston York and sisters, Linda Gray, Charlotte Owens and Carolyn Kirby.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.