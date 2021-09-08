Robin Swafford Dean, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born on March 22, 1061.
Robin was employed at Rosewood Assisted Living. She used to own Ma’s and Pa’s Kitchen and use to do hair.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Randy Swafford officiating. Burial followed at Larkinsville Cemetery/
Robin is survived by her husband, Terry L. Dean Jr.; two daughters, Bobbie Swafford and Shiree Swafford; mother, Dimple Swafford (Randy); brother, Jimmy Swafford and grandchildren, Seth, Destiny, Leo, Delilah, Raven, Lily, Jerilee and Jesse.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Swafford; brother, Bobby Swafford and father, Leon Swafford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.