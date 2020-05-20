Jackie K. Allen, 57 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Ray Allen; mother, Jacklyn Kane; brothers, Charles Kane “Chuck” and Michael Kane; sisters, Kathy Sheaks, Michelle Kane and Charity Mountain and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Jacob Kane Jr.; brother, John Christopher Kane and sister, Christyann Sheaks.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
