Martha Jean Bradford
Mrs. Martha Jean Bradford, age 85 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Regency Retirement Village.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of North Alabama.
Mrs. Bradford is survived by her son, Mike (Rebecca) Bradford; grandchildren, Ben (Lauren) Bradford, Emily (Wes) Davis, and Olivia (Daniel) Beavers; great grandchildren, Cleo Bradford, Madeline Davis, and Cameron Davis; sister, Bobbye Faye (Alan) McCartha; nephew, Phillip J. Richey; and other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Bradford; sister, Marie Fricks; brothers, James G. Smith, J.B. Smith, and John Ray Smith; and parents, James Gurley Smith and Mary Ethel Smith.