Betty Pessolano, 85 of Section, passed away July 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Section Methodist.
Mrs. Pessolano was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Pessolano; sister, Sue Wallace and brother, Cyrus “Jr.” White.
She is survived by son, Barry and his wife Rhonda; daughter, Lynne Forcier and her husband Glenn; grandchildren, Candace Hammell and her husband Brian and Justin Forcier and his fiancé Abby Ritter; great grandchildren, Arresse and Maya Hammell; brother, Wayne and his wife Millie White and nieces and nephews.
