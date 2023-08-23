On Aug. 19, 2023, Mr. Rayford Giles Hancock was promoted to Glory with his daughter at his side.
Without a doubt Rayford was reunited with his beloved wife of 65 years Barbara Jean, and children Susan and David Hancock. Also, welcoming Rayford home were his parents, Hugh T, Mary Giles, and his older brother Bob Hancock.
Rayford leaves behind his daughter Debbie (Mac) McCormack. Four grandchildren, Haley, Holly, Dale, and Cayla, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was anticipating the soon arrival of his first great-great- grandchild. Rayford also leaves behind brothers, Tom, Larry, and Harry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rayford served in the Korean War from 1952 through 1956. He sailed the United States and other countries and was always proud to call America home. To this day there is an American flag flying proudly at the Hancock home.
Being “old school” Rayford was a part of a dying breed. A generation where men have great honor and determination in all they say and do. A man of his word and handshake. He loved his family with all he had. Rayford, along with Jean were the heart and soul of the family. The love, the wisdom, the glue, the soft place to fall. They will never be replaced and certainly never be forgotten.
Rayford was a lifelong believer in the Lord, it was in his later years that he fully committed and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. A long life well lived and one that touched so many, Rayford’s legacy will live on for generations.
Graveside Services were held Tuesday at Goosepond Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday at Scottsboro Funeral Home.