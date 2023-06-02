Mr. James Lavonne Kendrick, Sr. age 76 of Grant, Alabama passed away at Huntsville Hospital on Monday, May 22, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Kendrick was a member of Scottsboro Church of Christ. He was president and founder of JO Kendrick and Associates. Mr. Kendrick loved to work and was very dedicated to his job. He was an avid gardner and loved to fish. He loved his family most of all, his wife, children and especially his grandchildren.
Memorial services was held Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Grant Memorial Chapel with Terry Broome and Ken Butterworth officiating. The burial was Friday May 26, 2023 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome, Georgia.
Mr. Kendrick is survived by his wife, Evelyn Kendrick; son, Jay Kendrick (Cindy); daughter, Alyson Lansdell (Jason); brother, Dr. John Kendrick; sister, Pam Kendrick Winton (Jon) and grandchildren, Camden Kendrick, Bailey Kendrick, and Julian Lansdell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carrie Kendrick and brother, Mike Kendrick.