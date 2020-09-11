Sharon Kay Field, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. She will be buried in Llano Cemetery in Texas.
Mrs. Field is survived by her granddaughter, Kara Beth Sansing and daughter-in-law, Jackie Sansing.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Barry Sansing; parents, W.C. and Nella Beth Field and brother, David Field.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.