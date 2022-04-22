Marsha Diane Gogan, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Brandy) Gogan; daughters, Brooke Gogan and Alison Gogan Berryhill; grandchildren, Tyler, Laci and Haley Gogan and Maddy Berryhill; mother, Bonnie Thomas; brother, Phillip (Dianne) Thomas and nephew, Brady Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Thomas; brother, Michael Thomas and sister, Melissa Thomas.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.