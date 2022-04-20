Barry Munza, 70 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at UAB Hospital.
Barry was born and raised in Fairmont, West Virginia. He moved to Scottsboro in the early 1970’s and began his career in law enforcement at Scottsboro Police Department.
His career afforded him to work in law enforcement in different states until returning to Alabama, calling Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as the final chapter in his law enforcement career.
He formed many close bonds with his brothers and sisters in uniform, and he cherished those friendships until his passing. Many will remember Barry as a police officer but the last 10 years he held down his post at the entrance of the Jackson County Courthouse as head of courthouse security.
Barry also had another passion as a career choice, being and over the road truck driver for several local companies eventually becoming an owner-operator.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Denise Findley Munza; sister, Jo Carol Rexroad (Chuck) of Panama City, Florida; children, Heather Munza Rosson (Mike), Stephanie Munza Walker (Dewayne), DeVonne Findley and Dennis Findley (Jenny); grandchildren, Johnathan Rexroad of Panama City, Florida, Grant Walker (Tiffany), Jessica Cole (Zach), Daiton (Dylan) Ashmore, Shelbie Rosson, Justin Kahler, Allyson “Isabel” Walker, Coultan Kahler, Jonathon Solis, Jaydon Findley and Tahnee Wilbanks (Ian); great grandchildren, Emery, Julie and Madelyn; his friend of 40 years, Chuck Phillips and many other family, friends and fellow officers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jacqueline (Jackie) Munza and mother-in-law, Norma “Nonnie” Pugh.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the thoughts, prayers and kind words during this difficult time.
Barry’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will have a Celebration of Life service Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12-4 p.m., in the Scottsboro Funeral Home Chapel.