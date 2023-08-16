Mr. David Delaine Long, age 58 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at his home.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Quineth Ward officiating. The family requests no flowers, donations may be given to the family.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife, Frances Long; daughter, Ava Grace Long; sisters, Kathy Austin and Cecilia Whitus; sister-in-law, Lois Long; brother, Jimmy Long; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Sarah Long; and brothers, Joe Long and Jerry Long.