John Randall “Randy” Pritchett, 69 of the Pleasant Groves community, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Gold Cemetery in the Letcher community.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by his son, Randall Pritchett; daughter, Kimberly Larios (Byron); three grandchildren, Jonathan Miguel, Katlyn Larios and Brian Larios; mother, Earline Pritchett and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Pritchett; father, Calvin Pritchett and sister, Debra Pritchett.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.