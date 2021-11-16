Buddy Darwin, 70, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 at his home in Monticello, Kentucky.
William David “Buddy” Darwin was born on April 8, 1951. He was the oldest of three children born to Arthur David and Irola (Hall) Darwin. He was a 1969 graduate of Scottsboro High School.
Buddy was a gentle, private man, who was highly regarded by his Scottsboro High School classmates as a talented saxophonist and brilliant student. A private person, Buddy will be remembered by his classmates and friends for his calm and steady demeanor.
He was selected Who’s Who Most Studious by his classmates. He was president of the Tri-M Club, SHS’s music master’s honorary organization. As a distinguished high school senior, he was recipient of a Rotary Club scholarship, the Civitan Award and the Silver Seal Award.
Buddy earned degrees in chemistry from Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University before joining the US Public Health Service’s Addiction Research Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
He subsequently served as a research chemist with the National Institutes of Health at Johns Hopkins University.
His first scientific publication with the NIH was a study of passive inhalation of marijuana smoke, followed by publications on the effects of opiates on the brain. He had retired after 36 years of service with the Public Health Service and the NIH.
His wife, Wanda Roberts, and he had two children: a son, David Rhodes Darwin of Bel Air, Maryland and a daughter, Alea Ashley Darwin Bueno (Ritch Patrick) of Fairfield, California.
He is survived by a sister, Joan Etta Darwin Adams (Mitch) of Scottsboro.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Wayne Darwin.
Buddy and Wanda divided their time between homes in Abingdon, Maryland and Monticello, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., in the chapel of the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in Monticello. Burial will be in the Elk Spring Cemetery.