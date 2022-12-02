Judy Carolyn Harper, 75 of Section, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Harper and Shawn (Haley) Harper; sisters, Diane Hall and Janet Patterson; brother, Dwight Travis and grandchildren, Amber Harper and Andrew Harper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Harper; son, Barry Harper; parents, Robert Howard and Wilma Earlene Travis and brother, Kerry Travis.
