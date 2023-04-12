Mr. Roy Anthony Venerable, age 51of Winchester, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services were Monday, April 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Payton officiating. Burial followed in Gant Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 4-8 p.m.

