Mr. Roy Anthony Venerable, age 51of Winchester, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home.
Funeral services were Monday, April 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Payton officiating. Burial followed in Gant Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 4-8 p.m.
Mr. Venerable is survived by his wife, Mechelle Venerable; children, Anthoney Venerable, Courtney (Heath) Clark, J.R. (Karli) Baisden, and Ashley (Matt) Ladner; 7 grandchildren; brothers, Walter (Sherry) Venerable, Leon (Sissy) Venerable, Dwight (Jeaneane) Venerable, Phillip Venerable, and David (Tina) Venerable; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Walter & Mary Anglee Venerable; son, Brandon Kyle Venerable; nephew, Curtis Wade Venerable; and grandparents, Chuck & Mollie Reeves and T.G. & Addie Mae Venerable.
