William J. “Bill” Wray, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at home, surrounded by family.
A graveside service was held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brett Hogland officiating. Rick Whitehead and Matt Whitehead provided music.
Mr. Wray is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annie Wray; children, Kerry (Cindy) Wray, Kendall (Kathy) Wray and Karen (Rick) Whitehead; grandchildren, Stephanie Ledwell, Robbie (Amanda) Webb, Brittany (Chris) Hovanec and Matthew (Julia) Whitehead and great grandchildren, Madison Fletcher, Colin Ledwell, Drayden Doss, Myla Stewart, Nash Hovanec and Sheperd Whitehead.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace (Clyde) Sherrell and Buford Wray and his daughter, Kathy Wray Webb.
He was a faithful member of Scottsboro Church of God from an early age. He then became a charter member of Faith Covenant Church of God. He also served his country proudly for 23 years with the Army National Guard, retiring as a staff sergeant E6.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to their caregivers with Encompass Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.