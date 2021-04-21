Jane Elizabeth Radon, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 6 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Revs. Micaiah and Brian Tanck officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Mrs. Radon is survived by her daughter, Taren (Mike) Dawson of Scottsboro; son, Stacy (Christy) Radon of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Alexis Dawson, Will Radon and Megan Radon all of Scottsboro; brothers, John (Wanda) Hoff and Joe (Chris) Hoff both of Woodsfield, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Radon and parents, Clarence and Helen Hoff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.