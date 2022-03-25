Ronald Edward Pickles, 88 and formerly of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. After he retired from the US Army, he and his wife moved to Sun City Center, Florida.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Center Point Cemetery with Rev. David Moorman officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, at Scottsboro Funeral Home, beginning at 10 a.m.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marie Sparrow Pickles of Sun City Center, Florida; sister, Alice Rice of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brother, Stanley (Elke) Pickles of Dallas, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril Pickles and Annis Thomas; sisters, June Thompson of Scottsboro, Violet Pericotti of Birmingham and Vivian Gorrell of Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.