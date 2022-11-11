L.Q. Gilley, 96 of Pisgah, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 3:29 am
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
