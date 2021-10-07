Margaret Pearl Rednour Clark, 77 of Owens Cross Roads (formerly of Sottsboro), departed this earth peacefully on Oct. 1., 2021 after a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Margaret was born in Harlan, Kentucky on Sept. 14, 1944 to Orbin and Martha Rednour.
She met and married the love of her life and they settled in Scottsboro in 1965. She worked in customer service at Compass Bank for more than 20 years, followed by several years volunteering at the Salvation Army.
She was known and loved by many across Jackson County and beyond for her sweet demeanor, her feisty personality and an ever-present contagious smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Rednour; sister, Daisy (Junior) Norton and her beloved husband, Bobby Joe Clark Sr.
Margaret, a passionately proud and devoted mother, grandma (“G-ma”) and great-grandma, leaves behind sons, Bobby Joe (Kristin) Clark Jr. and Darrell Clark; grandsons, Tyler Clark, Dylan (Kristen) Clark, Brandon Clark and Justin Clark and great grandson, Ledger Lee Clark.
She is also survived by brothers, Jerry (June) and Robert Rednour; sisters, Debbie Rednour and Shannon Cox and a large, extended family and many friends that she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Hess officiating. Family and friends are invited to arrive at 9 a.m. for visitation and fellowship.
Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.