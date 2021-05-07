Pamela Renee Ragan Thomas left this world to go her eternal home on May 5, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Pam was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Pam is the daughter of Dallas and Betty Ragan, born on Nov. 27, 1970 in Bridgeport. Pam graduated from North Jackson High School, where she was part of the first ever graduating class in May 1989.
After returning to school while raising her children, Pam graduated with a degree in secondary education from Athens State University in 2010. Pam spent eight years working at the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, Tennessee before finally realizing her lifelong dream and becoming a teacher at Stevenson Middle School in 2019. Pam cherished the opportunity to teach kids and loved interacting with them in her classroom.
Pam loved to sing and frequently sang hymns and praises at Hopewell Baptist Church in Bridgeport, where she was a lifelong member. She loved people and was not hesitant about reaching out a helping hand or offering an encouraging word at a moment’s notice.
Pam loved photography. She took so much joy in capturing the precious moments in people’s lives.
Pam never wavered from her faith during her battle with cancer. Pam had a consistent message during her fight, “Faith Over Fear.” She was true beacon of hope and light during a dark time in her and her family’s lives.
Her go-to passage from the Bible during this time comes from Psalms 91 which reads, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. 2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Kyle Thomas; children, Austin and Lauren Peacock; parents, Dallas and Betty Ragan; sister, Amy (Brian) Hubbard; brother, Jason (Carla) Ragan; uncles, Don (Barbara) Ragan, Tommy (Martha) Ragan, Glenn (Charlotte) Ragan, Keith (Gayle) Ragan, Fred (Pat) Marshall and Charles Marshall; aunt, Mabel (Jerry) Howard; nephews, Justin Rorex, Chase Ragan, Noah Glass and Cameron Hubbard; nieces, Nikki and Lindsay Glass; stepson, Matthew Thomas; father to her children, John Peacock and many cousins and beloved friends.
Pam was preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Ruth Ragan and Ermma and Charles Marshall; aunt and uncle, Doris and Don Helton; aunts, Mary Watkins and Joyce Marshall and uncles, Jim, Homer, Raymond, John and Bill Marshall.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Bridgeport. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.