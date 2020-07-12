Charles Wininger, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Wininger officiating. Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery.
Mr. Wininger is survived by his wife, Garlynn Wininger; son, Kaleb Wininger; sisters, Linda (Mark) Bachelor, Connie (Cecil) Mason, Lisa (Daryl) Evett and Kim Green; brothers, James (Martha) Wininger, Ricky (Becky) Wininger and Steve (Glenda) Wininger and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary Lou Wininger and sister, Betty Adams.
